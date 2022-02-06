Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,059 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 242.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Xilinx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 408,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.