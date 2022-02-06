Northland Securities Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $77.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.64.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
