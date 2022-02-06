Northland Securities Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $77.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

