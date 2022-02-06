Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.70. 26,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 764,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

