Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MSBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MSBI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,235 shares of company stock worth $701,493 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

