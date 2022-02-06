Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,929 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of AXIS Capital worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 257.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 321.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $56.17 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.