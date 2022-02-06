The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 539,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Sabre worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Sabre stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

