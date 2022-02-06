T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

