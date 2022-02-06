Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 4,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $90.29 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

