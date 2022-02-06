Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

