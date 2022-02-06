First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,178 shares of company stock worth $2,613,409 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

