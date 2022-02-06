The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,464 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,481 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

