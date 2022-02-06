Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

