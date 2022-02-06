Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Groupon has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

