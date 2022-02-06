Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.39 and a 200-day moving average of $299.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

