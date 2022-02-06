Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.