Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

