Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

