Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $483.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,645. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

