Jump Financial LLC Purchases 16,951 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 114,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 134,587 shares of company stock worth $407,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

