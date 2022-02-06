Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.