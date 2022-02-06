Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $62,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 150.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 718,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

