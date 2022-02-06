Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 3,200 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.94 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

