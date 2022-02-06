Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 59,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $604,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 136.9% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

