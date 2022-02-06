Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.17% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of SLAM opened at $9.71 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

