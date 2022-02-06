Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV opened at $17.05 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.