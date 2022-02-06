Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $24.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

