Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

FMHI stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

