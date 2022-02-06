Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

