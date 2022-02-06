Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $560,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Arconic were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.68 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

