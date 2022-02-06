Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

