16,476 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stratasys by 214.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $230,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 34.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 23.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

