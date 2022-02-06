Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

