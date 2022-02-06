Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 7,818 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

