Robert W. Baird Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $57.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

