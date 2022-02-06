Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.