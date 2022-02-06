Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

