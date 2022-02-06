Morgan Stanley Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $140.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

