Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

