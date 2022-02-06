BTIG Research Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $99.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after buying an additional 247,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

