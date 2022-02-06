Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

