Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

ATKR stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atkore by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

