Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 866,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.