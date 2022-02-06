NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NVEC stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 55.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

