NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
NVEC stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.86%.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
