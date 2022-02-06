Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 112,300 CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,415,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $13,104,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,528,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $21,735,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000.

CIIGU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

