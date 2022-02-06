Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

