STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $74.13 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

