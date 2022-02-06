Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

