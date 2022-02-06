Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 517,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 214,697 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 593,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

