Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stoneridge worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $453.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

