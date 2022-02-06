SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $41.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

