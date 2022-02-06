First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FCRD opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.89.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

